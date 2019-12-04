OTTAWA -- The union representing public high school teachers in Ontario says a one-day walk out will happen on Wednesday.

Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation President Harvey Bischof confirmed the job action on Twitter early Wednesday morning.

Sadly, the @Sflecce bargaining team chose not to meet with us in the days leading up to our strike deadline. Our one-day job action will occur. #OSSTF education workers & teachers will be back in schools Thursday, we remain ready to negotiate. #onted #onpoli — Harvey Bischof (@HarveyBischof) December 4, 2019

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board says all elementary and high schools will be closed. All night school, Adult High School, Co-op, as well as extra-curricular activities, are cancelled. Parents are being asked not to bring their children to school

All Board-run extended day programs will also be closed, while some run by third-party providers will remain open. Parents are asked to check with their provider. All school transportation is also cancelled.