Ontario public high school teachers on a one-day strike
Published Wednesday, December 4, 2019 12:21AM EST Last Updated Wednesday, December 4, 2019 11:31AM EST
OTTAWA -- The union representing public high school teachers in Ontario says a one-day walk out will happen on Wednesday.
Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation President Harvey Bischof confirmed the job action on Twitter early Wednesday morning.
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board says all elementary and high schools will be closed. All night school, Adult High School, Co-op, as well as extra-curricular activities, are cancelled. Parents are being asked not to bring their children to school
All Board-run extended day programs will also be closed, while some run by third-party providers will remain open. Parents are asked to check with their provider. All school transportation is also cancelled.
