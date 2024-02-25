OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ontario provides nearly $1 million in additional funding for new public school in Brockville, Ont.

    The Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) announced on Friday that the Government of Ontario has provided nearly $1 million in additional funding for the new Swift Waters Elementary School.
    The Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) announced on Friday that the Government of Ontario has provided nearly $1 million in additional funding for the new Swift Waters Elementary School in Brockville, Ont..

    The funds will cover costs that have arisen since the project began.

    Changes to below grade seismic building codes, unknown below grade rocks and removal of excess site soil are some of the unique site costs that have been identified, according to the school board.

    Swift Waters Elementary School is scheduled to open this fall, and the UCDSB says the funds from the province will help maintain that timeline.

    Students from Commonwealth Public School and Toniata Public School will attend Swift Waters, once they both close in June.

    The new school will be a single-story building with a capacity for 504 students, and the UCDSB expects to have roughly 440 students enrolled by the time it opens.

