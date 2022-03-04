Ontario on track to lift mask mandate by end of March: officials

It’s likely become a part of your everyday routine over the past two years, but wearing a mask may no longer be mandatory by the end of the month.

Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, said despite concerns about a new COVID-19 subvariant, Ontario remains on track to lift its mask mandate for most indoor settings by the end of this month.

The move is bringing mixed reaction.

"I’m kind of excited to get that off my face honestly," said Kassidy MacKinnon, an Ottawa resident.

But not everyone feels the same way.

"I’m going to continue wearing a mask," Funmi Oyapro says. "I just don’t know how safe everything really is."

Phil Wilder of Ottawa says he’s going to do the same.

"I’m not sure if in the summer I’ll continue with that, but at the moment I’ll certainly continue to wear a mask," said Wilder.

On Thursday, Ontario’s top doctor said the highest risk is behind us.

"We can anticipate If the trends continue that we will be removing mandatory masking by the end of March," Dr. Moore said.

Meanwhile, Ottawa Public Health continues to recommend wearing a mask in order to limit COVID-19 transmission and especially in indoor settings or when not physically distancing.

"While there are so many people in the community who have COVID-19, it is not time to get rid of masks," said Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth, an Ottawa family physician.

Dr. Gerald Evans, an epidemiologist, says it will be up to people to do their own risk assessment.

"A lot of it has to do with your age and your personal health," Dr. Evans said. "The number one factor that predicts the likelihood of a more severe COVID-19 outcome is age."