Much to the disappointment of some Ottawa residents, the Capital is not first in line to receive the early doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Sources tell CTV Ottawa, the province’s red zones like Toronto and Peel will be given priority on the upcoming delivery. It means the most successful zones in helping to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus remain uncertain about when they can expect to have access to inoculation against COVID-19.

Social media reaction was swift in criticizing the Ford Government: