Much to the disappointment of some Ottawa residents, the Capital is not first in line to receive the early doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Sources tell CTV Ottawa, the province’s red zones like Toronto and Peel will be given priority on the upcoming delivery. It means the most successful zones in helping to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus remain uncertain about when they can expect to have access to inoculation against COVID-19.

Social media reaction was swift in criticizing the Ford Government:

Lol so all the hard work Eastern Ontario puts in, and we get told to wait. Meanwhile precious Toronto and the GTA get first dibs like always. Typical. — JL (@JLalonde88) December 9, 2020

Literally rewarding bad behaviour! @fordnation @JustinTrudeau pls order more so the rest of the province & the nation’s capital stand a fair chance!!���� — Carolyn ���� (@CPercySearle) December 9, 2020

Did someone actually think Eastern Ont would have even a shot. @fordnation only looks at TO and this has been from the start. — Gord MacMillan (@AmazonGord) December 9, 2020

Disappointing!! @fordnation Rewarding regions for not following the rules! — Ann Sabourin (@annsabourin) December 9, 2020

Rewarding bad behaviour @fordnation ? We are still months away from shedding masking and social distancing... convincing people to obey the restrictions is going to be tougher when they know it gives them more vaccines. �� — B (@brentiminator) December 9, 2020

“You’ve done awful. Here’s your trophy” — Mike (@1mikewa) December 9, 2020

More to come ....