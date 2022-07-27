Ontario man who contracted monkeypox shares his story
Ontario man who contracted monkeypox shares his story
Peter Kelly was one of the first people in Ontario to contract monkeypox.
"I did have a lot of fever, headache, night sweats, swollen lymph nodes in my groin and so on and it took many days for even the sores to start to pop up," Kelly said.
The dancer and personal trainer had to quarantine for nearly a month and lost work. The experience, taking a huge toll.
"I think the mental health aspect of things, I didn't really recognize was gonna be such a big thing for me and dealing with the stigma in the messages, hateful messages and so on and not even wanting to disclose that I have it to my friends and family because I'm embarrassed or I'm worried what they're going to think."
Canada’s top doctor says monkeypox can spread to anyone through close contact with an infected person or contaminated items like towels and bed linens.
Dr. Theresa Tam says gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men, who make up nearly all cases, should be vigilant.
"The Public Health Agency of Canada recommends practicing safer sex, having fewer sexual partners, particularly anonymous partners, even when they don’t have symptoms, can also reduce your risk of getting infected," said Dr. Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer.
As of Wednesday, there are 23 cases of monkeypox in Ottawa, 326 province-wide.
Symptoms include fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, headache, exhaustion, and a rash.
To date, Ottawa Public Health says 1,449 vaccines for monkeypox have been given out in the city with on-going clinics.
"There is optimism that by focusing efforts in Canada and worldwide, we can seize this window of opportunity to contain the spread," said Dr. Tam.
Kelly is sharing his story to help stop the stigma.
"With me kind of opening up more publicly about my story it's kind of given me a lot of confidence also and to know that there are a lot of supporters, there's a lot of support out there and kind people."
He’s also advocating for more supports for those who may not have the physical or financial means to quarantine.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
1933-2022
1933-2022 | Gisele Lalonde, champion of Montfort Hospital, dead at 89
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Pope asks for forgiveness for residential school wrongs during address in Quebec
Pope Francis has again begged for forgiveness for the church's role in the policies of assimilation carried out in Indigenous residential schools. Speaking at Quebec City's historic Citadelle, Francis expressed shame and sorrow for the role Catholic institutions played in a 'deplorable' system that tried to strip Indigenous Peoples of their language, culture and world view.
Pope asked to renounce Doctrine of Discovery – what is it?
Amid Pope Francis' 'penitential' journey in Canada, Indigenous people and advocates are calling for the repudiation of the 'Doctrine of Discovery,' a centuries-old policy they say is responsible for colonial and systematic injustices.
'I had to speak out': Indigenous woman explains why she sang to Pope Francis in Maskwacis
The woman who spontaneously sang in Cree to Pope Francis after his apology in Maskwacis on Monday says she did it for her family members affected by residential schools.
Police fatally shoot RCMP officer after alleged attack on woman and teen in Monteregie, Que.
An RCMP officer was killed by Quebec police Wednesday morning after he allegedly attacked a woman and teenager at his home in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Montérégie.
'Another piece of information': Photos of residential school children discovered in Roman archives
An archivist with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) is hoping to soon be able to digitize photos from Canada’s residential school system found in Rome with the hope of helping to identify children who were at the schools.
2 men charged with murder in shooting of man acquitted in Air India bombings
Two people have been charged with murder in connection with the shooting of a man who was acquitted in the 1985 Air India bombings, police in British Columbia say.
'Urgent' response required as monkeypox cases rise in Canada: Tam
With 745 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Canada, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says that an 'urgent' response is required to address the outbreak, and is encouraging those at highest risk to get vaccinated.
Tony Dow, 'Leave It to Beaver' star, has died
Tony Dow, an actor and director best known for portraying Wally Cleaver on the sitcom 'Leave It to Beaver,' died Wednesday morning, according to his manager Frank Bilotta, citing Dow's son Christopher. He was 77.
Ontario hospital network mourns loss of three doctors who died within a week
A hospital network in Ontario is mourning the loss of three doctors who died within days of one another last week.
Atlantic
-
Senior Mountie says early descriptions of mass shooting not 'consistent' with reality
The Mountie who was among the first to tell the public about the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia testified today that some of the early descriptions police provided were not 'consistent' with the reality of what had happened.
-
'I'm truly sorry that we've failed you': Chief Supt. Darren Campbell to victims’ families
On Tuesday, in his final moments of his two-day testimony at the Mass Casualty Commission, Chief Supt. Darren Campbell apologized to the victims’ families and promised to do better.
-
Halifax's Public Gardens reopen to public after trees damaged with axe
Halifax’s Public Gardens have reopened to the public after someone broke into the gardens and damaged roughly 30 trees with an axe earlier this week.
Toronto
-
Toronto widow shocked after insurance premiums increased following husband's death
A Toronto woman said she was still dealing with the grief of her husband’s death last month when she found out her insurance company had increased her premiums.
-
Ontario hospital network mourns loss of three doctors who died within a week
A hospital network in Ontario is mourning the loss of three doctors who died within days of one another last week.
-
Fencing installed near train tracks in Mississauga, Ont. day after child struck and killed
Crews were seen installing fencing near a set of train tracks in Mississauga, Ont. a little over 12 hours after a young girl was struck and killed by a GO Train in the area.
Montreal
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Pope asks for forgiveness in Quebec for residential school wrongs
Pope Francis has again begged for forgiveness for the church's role in the policies of assimilation carried out in Indigenous residential schools.
-
Police fatally shoot RCMP officer after alleged attack on woman and teen in Monteregie, Que.
An RCMP officer was killed by Quebec police Wednesday morning after he allegedly attacked a woman and teenager at his home in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Montérégie.
-
'We need to talk about that hurt': Inside a healing tent in Quebec City
With the Pope en route to Quebec City, Indigenous support workers are offering their services to those in need.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury woman's lawyer on murder charge being dropped
Following the stunning development involving a charge against a Sudbury woman accused of her estranged husband's murder, CTV News spoke to the defendant's lawyer at the courthouse Wednesday morning.
-
North Bay police investigate armed home invasion
The North Bay Police Service is asking for the public’s help as it investigates a home invasion involving three suspects.
-
Northern Ontario city returns four acres to nearby First Nation
In an act of reconciliation and economic development, a northern Ontario city is returning four acres of waterfront property to a nearby First Nation.
London
-
Estimated $100,000 in damages following Egerton Street house fire
Two occupants are safe and damages are estimated at $100,000 following a house fire in east London Wednesday afternoon.
-
OPP identify victim of fatal cycling crash
OPP have identified the person who died as a result of a crash in Southgate Township on Tuesday.
-
'Honour the contract': Tough advice from real estate experts
Are you thinking about backing out of that new house you recently purchased? Industry experts have a piece of advice — don’t do it.
Winnipeg
-
Woman dead after being hit by city dump truck: Winnipeg police
A woman died Wednesday afternoon after she was hit by a dump truck in Winnipeg's North End.
-
'Another piece of information': Photos of residential school children discovered in Roman archives
An archivist with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) is hoping to soon be able to digitize photos from Canada’s residential school system found in Rome with the hope of helping to identify children who were at the schools.
-
Third sinkhole in last two weeks opens up near Portage Avenue
Another day, another sinkhole has opened up on Winnipeg streets.
Kitchener
-
First-time donor steps up amongst immediate need for blood donations
The local chapter of the Canadian Blood Services has 50 open appointments they are looking to fill immediately ahead of what they say could be a busy long weekend at local hospitals.
-
National cement shortage putting pressure on construction projects
A cement shortage is putting pressure on Canada's construction industry, and the effects are already being felt.
-
Local sculptor commissioned by Pope Francis
A St. Jacob’s man is the creator of the statue Pope Francis unveiled during his visit to Alberta.
Calgary
-
Fallout from transphobic remarks continues for Valbella Gourmet Foods
The fallout continued for a Canmore food company Wednesday as a number of Bow Valley businesses and institutions announced they would not be doing business with them anymore.
-
Calgarians take precautions as heat warning blankets southern Alberta
Calgarians are doing everything they can to cool off as an Environment Canada heat warning covers most of southern Alberta with temperatures climbing to the high 20s to low 30s for the next few days.
-
Charges laid in smashing of Peace Bridge windowpanes that caused $1M in damage
Some 80 per cent of the glass windowpanes on Calgary's Peace Bridge were shattered over the weekend, causing nearly $1 million in damage.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police request video from public in search for mom and 7-year-old son
Investigators are looking for any video or dash-cam footage that might aid in the search for a missing mom and her seven-year-old son.
-
16-year-old girl, 46-year-old man killed in two-vehicle crash near Prince Albert
The drivers of two pickup trucks are dead after they crashed on Highway 11 south of MacDowall, according to RCMP.
-
Watch the moment firefighters save a man hanging from a Saskatoon high-rise
A man who apparently lost his footing while working outside Saskatchewan's tallest building was feeling thankful late Wednesday morning after he was rescued by firefighters.
Edmonton
-
'I had to speak out': Indigenous woman explains why she sang to Pope Francis in Maskwacis
The woman who spontaneously sang in Cree to Pope Francis after his apology in Maskwacis on Monday says she did it for her family members affected by residential schools.
-
Man accused of luring, sexually assaulting children in Edmonton area
At least six children were allegedly victimized by an Edmonton man now facing charges of sexual assault, sexual interference and making and transmitting child pornography, law enforcement officials say.
-
P.F. Chang's opens restaurant in Edmonton
A popular American restaurant chain has opened a location in Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
2 dead from multi-vehicle crash after driver allegedly flees from Metro Vancouver Transit Police
Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving a driver who allegedly fled from police late Tuesday night.
-
Drum circle participants 'obstructed and harassed' lifeguards on Vancouver beach, park board says
Lifeguards have stopped patrolling a Vancouver beach on Tuesday nights because the crowd at a weekly drum circle has become unmanageable and unsafe, according to the park board.
-
78-year-old woman struck, killed by suspected impaired driver in Vancouver's West End
A 78-year-old woman is dead and a 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly driving impaired after a collision in Vancouver's West End Tuesday night.
Regina
-
CUPE criticizes Sask. government plan to outsource some knee and hip surgeries
The Saskatchewan Ministry of Health’s plan to outsource knee and hip surgeries to an out-of-province, private surgical facility received criticism from the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE).
-
These rural Sask. communities are slated to get cell service upgrades
Cell towers serving 30 rural Saskatchewan communities are slated to be upgraded to improve wireless service.
-
Here's what's happening at the Queen City Ex
The annual Queen City Exhibition (QCX) is set to be filled to the brim with musical performances, rides, festival foods, and much more from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7 at the REAL District.