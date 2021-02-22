OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 38-year-old man after a small child became dangerously ill from eating cannabis edibles.

Officers were called to a home in Quinte West, northwest of Belleville, at around 6:30 p.m. Friday on reports a three-year-old had eaten "a high quantity of cannabis edibles," police said in a news release.

The child was rushed to the hospital in life-threatening but stable condition.

The accused is facing a charge of criminal negligence causing bodily harm. Police did not name him. He's due in a Belleville court in March.

Police warn that edibles can look like candy and should be kept safely out of reach of children. In this case, the product was made to look like Skittles.

The OPP shared an image on Twitter of the edibles in question.