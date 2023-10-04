Ontario Liberals call for an end of subscription fees to access a doctor or nurse practitioner

The Ontario Liberal Party is calling on the government to end the practice of charging subscription fees to access a doctor or a nurse practitioner, as a clinic in Ottawa's south end is under scrutiny for charging a membership fee.

CTV News Ottawa first reported last week that the South Keys Health Center is charging clients a $400 per year membership fee for access to a nurse practitioner, not a doctor. Under provincial health laws, it is illegal for doctors to charge a fee for services that are covered by OHIP.

"The problem is the ability to charge a subscription fee exists in Ontario and if one person is going to try to take advantage of that, others will," interim Liberal leader John Fraser said at Queen's Park.

"So you need to ban that practice, number one. Number two, nurse practitioners or primary care, whether it's delivered by a nurse practitioner or a physician, should be covered by the publicly funded OHIP system, full stop."

The Ontario Liberals are calling on the Ontario government to ensure primary care is always covered by OHIP, whether you are seeing a primary care physician or a nurse practitioner, end subscription fees in primary care and fully fund primary care.

"Charging a subscription fee, or a membership fee, for the right to access services that are supposed to be provided to you as a citizen is wrong," Fraser said.

"I think that any government, and it should happen right now with this government, if they believe that people should only have to use their OHIP card, they should ban this practice and do it right now."

The South Keys Health Center clinical director Osman Nur told CTV News Ottawa last week that the $400 per person a year fee for access is, "called rapid access and it's perfectly legal."

"Nurse practitioners are the ones seeing you. They can do prescriptions, they can do a lot of health information, they can send you to a specialist."

On Tuesday, CTV News Ottawa reported two Ottawa doctors discovered their bios on the South Keys Health Center website, despite never working there or having any contact with the walk-in clinic. Dr. Sonam Maghera of the Ottawa Orthopaedic Centre on Woodroffe Avenue said she was alerted to the posting by calls from patients asking if she had changed her practice location.

"There's lots of questions about this specific situation, which is not good," Fraser said.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health told CTV News Ottawa last week it reviews all possible violations that come to its attention.

"We will not tolerate any clinic charging for services," the spokesperson said. "While at this time, services delivered by nurse practitioners who are not part of a nurse practitioner led clinic, are not covered by OHIP, we are taking steps to review this and shut down bad actors taking advantage of patients."

CTV News Ottawa's Leah Larocque reached out to the clinic on Wednesday for an interview.

"We have nothing more to say. The story has been covered by the media multiple times. We have now declined all interviews, with or without a camera," Idil Ahmed, operation manager for South Keys Health Center, said in a statement.