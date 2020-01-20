OTTAWA -- The six candidates running for the Ontario Liberal leadership are in Ottawa today.

They will participate in the third debate of the 2020 leadership race at the Carleton Heights Community Centre. The debate begins at 7 p.m.

The Ontario Liberal Party Leadership Committee says each leadership candidate will be given the opportunity to respond to questions the party has collected from the Liberal membership, with a focus on Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

The six candidates running for the leadership are:

Michael Coteau

Steven Del Duca

Kate Graham

Brenda Hollingsworth

Mitzie Hunter

Alvin Tedjo

The Ontario Liberal Leadership Convention will be held in Mississauga on March 6-7.