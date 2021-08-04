OTTAWA -- Ottawa's festivals, fairs and events are receiving a $5.7 million boost from the Ontario government to help deliver innovative and safe experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries Lisa MacLeod announced one-time funding on Wednesday for festival and event organizers to deliver events that allow people to safely reconnect with their communities. Forty-six events, festivals and attractions in Ottawa will receive funding.

"Increasing our annual support for festival and events will give the sector a much-needed boost as we continue to deal with the effects of COVID-19," said MacLeod in a statement. "Our government is supporting organizations that are finding new ways to safely engage and reconnect Ontarians with their local communities while creating local jobs."

Funding for events in Ottawa include $250,000 each for Music and Beyond Summer and Fall, Ottawa Chamberfest, the CityFolk Canadiana Project, The Drive-in Movie Experience at Wesley Clover Parks and the Ottawa Baseball Stadium, The Ottawa Bluesfest Canadian All-Stars Project and the Escapade Music Festival.

The Beyond Van Gogh Ottawa exhibit now open at Lansdowne Park also received $250,000.

The TD Ottawa Jazz Festival received $214,950, while the 2021 Nostalgia Music Festival receives $224,000

A Country Christmas at Saunders Farm receives $97,750 and the Haunting Season at Saunders Farm receives $96,750.

"Receiving Reconnect funding will help us safely re-open and expand our events this fall and winter. This critical support allows us to further engage local artists and suppliers for Haunting Season and A Country Christmas so that Ontarians can gather and rediscover the beauty and creativity of our province," said Mark Saunders, owner of Saunders Farm.

A full list of Ottawa's festivals and events receiving funding is available on the Ontario government's website.