Ontario health officials report 37 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday
Published Friday, August 21, 2020 10:43AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Health officials are reporting 37 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.
The jump in cases comes on a day when 131 new cases were reported provincewide.
This is the highest number of new cases reported in a single day since July 21, when 43 cases were reported.
Health Minister Christine Elliott said the increased number of cases across Ontario is the result of 11 public health units that hadn't reported data on Thursday updating their figures on Friday. Ottawa was not one of those health units.
Ottawa Public Health will have updated local figures at or before 12:30 p.m.
This is a breaking news story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest information as is becomes available.