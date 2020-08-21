OTTAWA -- Health officials are reporting 37 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

The jump in cases comes on a day when 131 new cases were reported provincewide.

This is the highest number of new cases reported in a single day since July 21, when 43 cases were reported.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said the increased number of cases across Ontario is the result of 11 public health units that hadn't reported data on Thursday updating their figures on Friday. Ottawa was not one of those health units.

With the 11 missing public health units now having entered their numbers for yesterday and with all 34 units reporting today, Ontario has added 131 cases of #COVID19. Because of the data gap yesterday, today’s number is an overestimation of daily counts. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) August 21, 2020

Ottawa Public Health will have updated local figures at or before 12:30 p.m.

This is a breaking news story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest information as is becomes available.