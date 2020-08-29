OTTAWA -- Ontario's ministry of health is reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

There have been 2,930 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the first case was confirmed on March 11.

The figures come from Ontario's daily COVID-19 epidemiologic summary and may differ from local results from Ottawa Public Health.

The figures from OPH are expected by 12:30 p.m.

The 20 new cases reported in Ottawa on Saturday are among 148 new cases reported provincewide.

Elsewhere in the region, one case has been removed from the Eastern Ontario Health Unit's case count (191 cases total), and the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit has added three new cases (365 cases total).

No new cases were reported by:

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health (51 cases total);

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health (112 cases total); or

Renfrew County and District Health Unit (32 cases total).

Eight new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Outaouais by Quebec health officials. There have been 805 cases total in the region since the pandemic began.

This is a breaking news story. CTV News Ottawa will have more information as it becomes available.