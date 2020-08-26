OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 16 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa today, the same number that was reported on Tuesday.

The figures come from Ontario's daily epidemiologic summary and may differ from updated figures from Ottawa Public Health due at around 12:30 p.m.

The 16 new cases reported in Ottawa are among 88 confirmed cases provincewide.

This is a breaking news story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest information as it becomes available.