OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 14 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday.

This comes after 36 cases were reported by Ottawa Public Health on Friday, the biggest one-day increase in a month.

The figures come from Ontario's daily epidemiologic summary of COVID-19 cases in the province. Across all of Ontario, 108 cases new cases were reported on Saturday.

Ottawa Public Health will have updated local figures at or before 12:30 p.m.

