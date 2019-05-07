

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario's Progressive Conservative government has eliminated $13 million in tourism funding to Toronto and Ottawa.

Tourism Toronto says the province told them that their $9.5 million in provincial funding is being cut entirely.

The agency says that's one quarter of their overall budget.

Ottawa Tourism says their $3.4 million of provincial funding is being cut, which was 15 per cent of their budget.

Andrew Weir of Tourism Toronto says they're evaluating what markets they can no longer promote Toronto in and what major conventions and events they can no longer bring to the city.

A spokesman for the minister of tourism, culture and sport said the government's new tourism strategy will be rolled out in the coming months and will ensure value for money in tourism investments.