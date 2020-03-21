OTTAWA -- The next few days represent a turning point in Ontario’s fight against the COVID-19, the head of the organization said in an urgent plea Saturday.

Anthony Dale, president and CEO of the Ontario Hospital Association, said if the province cannot moderate the growing number of new COVID-19 cases that require hospitalization, Ontario’s critical care services face “potentially overwhelming odds.”

“It is the duty of everyone in Ontario to take action – today – to protect the finite critical care capacity needed to sustain the lives of patients needing hospitalization because of COVID-19,” Dale said in a statement on Saturday.

“These patients won’t be strangers. They will be our parents, grandparents and other family members, our neighbours, and our friends.”

Ontario recorded 59 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, a nearly 19 per cent increase from Friday.

Dale urged Ontarians to listen to advice from public health officials to socially distance by staying home, avoiding physical interactions with others and not going to public spaces. Following that advice will save lives.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is the biggest public health threat in Ontario’s history,” he said. “The decisions all of us make today to prevent its spread and protect the most vulnerable will be the legacy we leave to future generations.”

The Ontario Hospital Association represents more than 150 public hospitals in the province.

“Please listen to what the hospitals of Ontario have to say,” Dale said. “It is up to the many to protect the lives of the few.”