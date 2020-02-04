OTTAWA -- Ontario’s English Catholic teachers will trade lesson plans for picket signs today, closing all English Catholic schools in Ottawa and across Ontario.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association is holding a one-day strike across Ontario to back demands for a new contract. The strike comes after contract talks between the union and the Ontario Government ended without a deal.

Classes are cancelled for all elementary and secondary schools with the Ottawa Catholic School Board, the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario and the Renfrew County Catholic District School Board.

In a statement, the Ottawa Catholic School Board said the one-day closure also includes all regular school day activities, Co-op, dual credit, home instruction, extra-curricular activities, field trips and clubs.

This is the second day in a series of one-day strikes impacting English Public and English Catholic schools across Ontario.

Here’s a look at the strike calendar for the week:

Tuesday

The Ottawa Catholic School Board says all elementary and secondary schools will be closed due to the one-day strike by OECTA members

All elementary and secondary schools with the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario will be closed due to a one-day strike by OECTA members

The Renfrew County Catholic District School Board says all elementary and secondary schools will be closed.

Wednesday

All Ottawa Carleton District School Board elementary schools will be closed due to a one day strike by ETFO members.

The Upper Canada District School Board says all kindergarten to Grade 8 classes are cancelled due to a one-day strike by ETFO members

Thursday

ETFO is holding a province-wide, one-day strike

All Ottawa Carleton District School Board elementary schools will be closed

All Renfrew County District School Board elementary and secondary schools will be closed

The Upper Canada District School Board says all kindergarten to Grade 8 classes are cancelled

All elementary and intermediate schools will be closed for the Limestone District School Board

Friday

Limestone District School Board says all elementary and intermediate schools will be closed due to a one-day strike by ETFO members.

NOTE:

All French-language public and Catholic schools in the Ottawa area will remain open this week.