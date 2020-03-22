OTTAWA -- Ontario is closing all DriveTest Centres due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement Sunday evening, the Ontario Government said based on the advice of Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, “all full-time DriveTest Centres and part-time Travel Point Locations will be closed.”

All DriveTest Centres will be closed starting Monday, March 23 until further notice.

The statement from Deputy Premier Christine Elliott and Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney said “Ontarians can rest assured they will not lose their current driver’s licence due to this decision and no driver’s licence applicants will lose test fees as a result of the closures.”

The current “Fail to Keep Appointment” penalty will also be waived.