OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario has removed one COVID-19 case from its total for Ottawa in what appears to be a data correction. The province reported a single case on Tuesday.

Cases are sometimes removed from pandemic total when case management investigations reveal the individual who tested positive does not live in a public health unit's area.

A full local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due this afternoon. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily reports at different times of the day.

Across Ontario, officials reported 153 new cases and said seven more Ontarians have died due to COVID-19. Another 216 cases are considered resolved.

Around the region, Public Health Ontario added one new case in the Hastings Prince Edward Public Health region and one new case in the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health region.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 749,033

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 498,340

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 81 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 54 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,132,732

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Zero new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: One new case

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: One new case

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Outaouais: Zero new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.