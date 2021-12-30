Fewer people will be in the building for Ottawa Senators and Ottawa 67's games, concerts and theatre events as the COVID-19 Omicron variant of concern continues to spread.

The Ontario government says as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, spectator capacity will be limited to 50 per cent of the usual capacity or 1,000 people, whichever is less, in the following indoor areas:

Spectator areas of facilities used for sports and recreational fitness activities (e.g., sporting events)

Concert venues

Theatres

Two weeks ago, Ontario reduced capacity to 50 per cent for indoor entertainment venues, sports stadiums and meeting and event spaces with an indoor capacity of greater than 1,000 people.

The National Hockey League postponed the Senators game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on New Year's Eve, blaming capacity limits.

"Due to current attendance restrictions in certain Canadian cities, nine additional games will be rescheduled for dates later in the season when such restrictions may be eased or lifted," the NHL said in a release Tuesday.

The Senators next home game is scheduled for Monday night against Minnesota Wild, before the team starts a five-game road trip. After that, they are next scheduled to play at the Canadian Tire Centre on Jan. 18 against the Buffalo Sabres.

The Ottawa 67's next home game is scheduled for Jan. 14 against the Peterborough Petes at TD Place.