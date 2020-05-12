OTTAWA -- The Ontario Cannabis Store is now promising to deliver cannabis to doors in Ottawa within three days.

The crown agency owned by the Ontario Government has announced the expansion of its free, direct-to-door delivery service to Ottawa.

The Ontario Cannabis Store says when you select direct-to-door delivery at checkout, your order will be delivered within three days between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m.

The direct-to-door delivery is operated by Domain Express from Domain Logistics. All drivers will wear masks and gloves for delivery.

If you live outside of the direct-to-door delivery area, your order will arrive via Canada Post within 5 to 10 days.

Several cannabis stores in Ottawa now offer delivery and curbside pickup during the COVID-19 pandemic.