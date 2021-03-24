OTTAWA -- CHEO now has the green light to build a new state-of-the-art health care hub, a facility the hospital is calling a “total game changer.”

The Ontario government's Budget 2021, tabled Wednesday afternoon, includes funding for CHEO to construct the new building at its main campus on Smyth Road.

The ‘1door4carehealth care hub’ will merge seven locations, currently spread across Ottawa, into a single, state-of-the-art, purpose-built site. CHEO says the building is specifically designed as a life-changing, integrated care centre for kids and teens with special needs, medical complexity or facing mental health challenges.

The new hub will include multi-use clinic space, a physiotherapy rehab gym, expanded mental health clinics, indoor and outdoor space where teachers and therapists combine education and therapy, family support areas, secure space for children who have been abused and state-of-the-art treatment rooms for kids with behavioural issues.

"Our priority, as we look ahead to re-develop our campus, is to bring together programs from disparate, cramped and sub-standard facilities,' said Alex Munter, CHEO President and CEO.

"By bringing care teams together, we will have hundreds of clinicians working together as one team to support kids with special needs, medical complexity and those facing mental health challenges."

The Ontario government previously committed $105 million to the project, which allowed CHEO to work with architects to design the space.

Infrastructure Ontario will now initiate the procurement process to find a builder, with a goal of starting construction next year.