Ontario 'asking questions' about Ottawa clinic charging membership fee, health minister says
Ontario's health minister says the Ontario government and Ministry of Health will shut down any clinic charging for services covered by OHIP, as a clinic in Ottawa's south end is under scrutiny for charging a $400 membership fee to access a nurse practitioner.
CTV News Ottawa first reported last week that the South Keys Health Center is charging clients a membership fee for access to a nurse practitioner, not a doctor.
"OHIP funded services cannot be charged in the province of Ontario. As soon as we learned that there may have been something happening in the Ottawa region, we opened a report and are asking questions," Health Minister Sylvia Jones told reporters at Queen's Park.
"If it is happening, then the practice will be shut down. I want to be very clear, our government has always said OHIP funded service will always and continue to be funded by your OHIP card."
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
- Sign up now for our nightly CTV News Ottawa newsletter
Under provincial health laws, it is illegal for doctors to charge a fee for services that are covered by OHIP. The Ontario Medical Association says nurse practitioners cannot bill OHIP but they, or those who employ them, can charge patients for health-care services.
The South Keys Health Center clinical director Osman Nur told CTV News Ottawa last week that the $400 per person a year fee for access is, "called rapid access and it's perfectly legal."
"Nurse practitioners are the ones seeing you. They can do prescriptions, they can do a lot of health information, they can send you to a specialist."
A nurse practitioner can diagnose, order and interpret diagnostic tests, prescribe all medications and perform medical procedures. According to the Nurse Practitioners' Association of Ontario, nurse practitioners work in hospitals, community health centres, family health teams, nurse practitioners led clinics, doctor's offices and public health units.
Jones told reporters that the Ontario government is looking to "close those loopholes" if patients are being charged for health care services covered by OHIP.
"I've made it very clear, OHIP funded services must be covered by OHIP, cannot be charged. We opened an investigation and started asking questions last Thursday when we heard about this and we will shutdown that practice if it is occurring."
The Ontario Liberals are calling on the government to end the practice of charging subscription fees to access a doctor or a nurse practitioner.
"The problem is the ability to charge a subscription fee exists in Ontario and if one person is going to try to take advantage of that, others will," interim Liberal leader John Fraser said at Queen's Park.
"So you need to ban that practice, number one. Number two, nurse practitioners or primary care, whether it's delivered by a nurse practitioner or a physician, should be covered by the publicly funded OHIP system, full stop."
The Ontario Medical Association wouldn't comment on the legalities of the South Keys Health Center.
"Like most of Ontario, Ottawa needs more doctors. Every Ontarian, no matter where they live, should be connected to an interprofessional care team of primary care givers led by a family doctor," an OMA spokesperson said in a statement.
"Even one person is too many, but a recent study shows more than 2.2 million people do not have a family doctor. Addressing Ontario's doctor shortage is one of the pillars of our Prescription for Ontario: Doctors' 5-Point Plan for Better Health Care."
The Ontario Liberals want the Ontario government to ensure primary care is always covered by OHIP, whether you are seeing a primary care physician or a nurse practitioner, end subscription fees in primary care and fully fund primary care.
"Charging a subscription fee, or a membership fee, for the right to access services that are supposed to be provided to you as a citizen is wrong," Fraser said.
"I think that any government, and it should happen right now with this government, if they believe that people should only have to use their OHIP card, they should ban this practice and do it right now."
On Tuesday, CTV News Ottawa reported two Ottawa doctors discovered their bios on the South Keys Health Center website, despite never working there or having any contact with the walk-in clinic. Dr. Sonam Maghera of the Ottawa Orthopaedic Centre on Woodroffe Avenue said she was alerted to the posting by calls from patients asking if she had changed her practice location.
"There's lots of questions about this specific situation, which is not good," Fraser said.
A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health told CTV News Ottawa last week it reviews all possible violations that come to its attention.
"We will not tolerate any clinic charging for services," the spokesperson said. "While at this time, services delivered by nurse practitioners who are not part of a nurse practitioner led clinic, are not covered by OHIP, we are taking steps to review this and shut down bad actors taking advantage of patients."
CTV News Ottawa's Leah Larocque reached out to the clinic on Wednesday for an interview.
"We have nothing more to say. The story has been covered by the media multiple times. We have now declined all interviews, with or without a camera," Idil Ahmed, operation manager for South Keys Health Center, said in a statement.
With files from CTV News Ottawa's Leah Larocque
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberal MP sides with Conservatives on failed motion to 'repeal all carbon taxes'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's latest unsuccessful attempt to call on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to repeal his carbon pricing system has secured the support of one Liberal MP.
Canada-India tensions: How we got here and what's at stake
In the past month, Canada has accused the Indian government of being involved in a murder on Canadian soil and India has ordered Canada to remove most of its diplomats from the country. Here's how the two countries got to this point, as well as what's at stake if tensions don't ease.
Rideau Hall apologizes for honouring Nazi veteran, Trudeau 'carefully' considering unsealing records
Rideau Hall is apologizing for the historic appointment of a man who fought for a Nazi unit in the Second World War, to the Order of Canada. Now, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon's office says it is examining two subsequent medals granted in the last two decades. This, as Jewish advocacy groups say the recent and resurfacing recognitions further make their case for the need to unseal Holocaust-related records.
Premier Wab Kinew: From rapper to reporter to Manitoba's top political office
Rap artist. Journalist. Economics student. Premier. Wab Kinew's path as a young man, including several brushes with the law and some convictions, did not appear a likely path to becoming the first First Nations premier of a province.
Here's how much it costs to raise children in Canada, according to new statistics
A new report from Statistics Canada estimates how much parents will spend on children over the course of their lifetime.
Veterans' headstones vandalized in Fredericton cemetery
It’s been more than a week since a number of headstones in the veterans’ section of a Fredericton cemetery were vandalized and still no leads on who was behind it.
BREAKING Rail outage that stranded Via, GO Train, other passengers caused by software upgrade: CN
The massive outage on Canadian National Railway Co. lines that delayed thousands of Toronto-area commuters during the evening rush hour Tuesday can be traced to a software upgrade, the company says.
Cloud of $20 bills causes disturbance in southeast Calgary
Some say it can't buy happiness while Pink Floyd says it's the root of all evil, but money did cause some excitement in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood Tuesday.
Trump lawyers go after accountant and appeal major pretrial ruling in New York fraud case
Warned to mind his out-of-court comments, former President Donald Trump returned to his New York civil fraud trial Wednesday as lawyers on both sides closely questioned an accountant who prepared financial statements at the heart of the case.
Atlantic
-
How tropical storm Philippe will impact the Maritimes on Thanksgiving weekend
The official forecast cone issued for tropical storm Philippe by the U.S. National Hurricane Center shifted significantly to the west on Wednesday.
-
After critical report, N.S. promises to fine ambulance company for poor service
A Nova Scotia Health Department official says the government will fine the province's ambulance service if it fails to meet performance standards for response times.
-
Cost of groceries puts damper on Thanksgiving
According to Dalhousie University food distribution professor Sylvain Charlebois, this year’s Thanksgiving dinner will be a lot more expensive than last year.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Rail outage that stranded Via, GO Train, other passengers caused by software upgrade: CN
The massive outage on Canadian National Railway Co. lines that delayed thousands of Toronto-area commuters during the evening rush hour Tuesday can be traced to a software upgrade, the company says.
-
Toronto unofficially breaks over 70-year temperature record
Toronto unofficially broke a temperature record on Wednesday for a second consecutive day. This is the last time it was this hot in the city.
-
Memo leaked by NDP shows Ontario government knew urban boundary changes were contentious
The Ontario PCs knew they may be blasted about a lack of Indigenous consultation and third-party involvement when they decided to alter the urban boundaries of six municipalities, according to internal documents.
Montreal
-
SQ targets 'grandparent scam' gang in Montreal conning elderly people in the U.S.
A task force headed by Quebec provincial police is targeting a criminal organization specializing in 'grandparent' fraud, preying predominately on elderly people in the United States.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Temperature hits 29 degrees in Montreal, breaks record
Quebecers got smacked with a heavy dose of sun and heat this week as temperatures rose to record heights. In Montreal, the mercury rose to over 29 degrees on Wednesday, breaking a 2005 record.
-
Quebec is not acting fast enough for Indigenous people: Ombudsperson
The Quebec ombudsperson says the Legault government has so far failed rather miserably in implementing the recommendations of the Viens Commission, which looked into relations between Indigenous people and certain public services between September 2016 and September 2019.
Northern Ontario
-
Historic Manitoulin Island ferry being towed away for recycling
A historic ferry that has been moored on Manitoulin Island for nearly 50 years after being decommissioned in 1974 is being towed away Wednesday to be recycled and there is mixed reaction from residents.
-
Timmins police investigating fatal parking lot explosion
An explosion that killed one person in a hotel parking lot in Timmins on Tuesday night is under investigation and has displaced several people.
-
Here's how much it costs to raise children in Canada, according to new statistics
A new report from Statistics Canada estimates how much parents will spend on children over the course of their lifetime.
London
-
'I am a white nationalist': accused in fatal truck attack in London penned his own manifesto
Nathaniel Veltman, 22, is on trial for four counts of terrorism-motivated first-degree murder and one count of terrorism-motivated attempted murder.
-
73 year old from London dies in single-vehicle crash
A 73-year-old individual from London has died after a single-vehicle crash in Middlesex Centre on Wednesday morning.
-
Strathroy-Caradoc police warn public of 'pawsible' bear sighting
Police in Strathroy-Caradoc are warning the public to be vigilant after a possible bear sighting was reported in the area just after noon on Wednesday.
Winnipeg
-
Ottawa puts more money toward studying possible Winnipeg landfill search
The families of two slain First Nations women whose remains are believed to be in a Winnipeg-area landfill say they have renewed hope after Manitoba's provincial election and the federal government's commitment of $740,000 toward further assessing the scope of a search.
-
What Wab Kinew has planned for health-care, homelessness and the landfill search
One day after Wab Kinew’s historic win, the premier designate spoke to the media about his plans for health-care, homelessness and searching the Prairie Green Landfill.
-
Manitoba Tory cabinet minister denounces right-wing pivot in election campaign
A Manitoba cabinet minister defeated in Tuesday's provincial election says the Progressive Conservative party she has served for years took a hard-right pivot during the election campaign, and now needs to address an identity crisis.
Kitchener
-
Paris, Ont. family says vehicle stolen using key fob copying technology
A family in Paris, Ont. is without a vehicle after they woke up Tuesday morning to find it was no longer parked in the driveway.
-
Two people arrested for alleged carjacking at Contestoga Mall
Waterloo regional police say two males have been arrested in connection to an alleged carjacking at Conestoga Mall.
-
Damage from fire at Cambridge hospital estimated at $1 million
A fire on the roof of Cambridge Memorial Hospital caused around $1 million in damage, the Cambridge Fire Department says.
Calgary
-
Owner charged after dog attack leaves pregnant woman injured and her dog dead
A dog owner has been charged following an attack that left a pregnant woman injured and her dog dead.
-
Boy in critical condition after being found in Airdrie, Alta., pond
RCMP say a four-year-old boy is in hospital in Calgary after he was found a pond in the city of Airdrie on Tuesday evening.
-
'Bear attack bad': Alberta couple identified as pair killed in grizzly attack
A family member of the couple killed by a grizzly bear in the wilderness of Banff National Park says he knew something was wrong as soon as he received a call with a message from their satellite device.
Saskatoon
-
'I'm sorry': Saskatoon woman seen in FreshCo arrest video apologizes to guard
A Saskatoon woman, whose altercation with a security guard was captured in a widely-shared video, made a tearful apology in court Wednesday morning.
-
'QAnon queen' supporters allegedly threaten Sask. village leaders with 'executions'
Saskatchewan RCMP say they’re investigating after the Village of Richmound allegedly received letters from supporters of the self-appointed "Queen of Canada" threatening public execution.
-
Here's how much it costs to raise children in Canada, according to new statistics
A new report from Statistics Canada estimates how much parents will spend on children over the course of their lifetime.
Edmonton
-
Parents want arrest after son 'deliberately kicked' in neck during Edmonton hockey game
A Junior C hockey player says he is lucky to be alive after his neck was sliced open by a hockey skate last week in an act his parents believe – and the referee ruled – was an intentional kick.
-
'Bear attack bad': Alberta couple identified as pair killed in grizzly attack
A family member of the couple killed by a grizzly bear in the wilderness of Banff National Park says he knew something was wrong as soon as he received a call with a message from their satellite device.
-
Here's how much it costs to raise children in Canada, according to new statistics
A new report from Statistics Canada estimates how much parents will spend on children over the course of their lifetime.
Vancouver
-
LIVE
LIVE Thousands gather to mourn fallen B.C. RCMP Const. Rick O'Brien at regimental funeral
Mourners lined the streets of Langley, B.C., on Wednesday to pay their respects to Const. Rick O'Brien as the slain RCMP officer was honoured with a regimental funeral.
-
B.C. court dismisses sexual assault lawsuit against CSIS over lack of jurisdiction
The B.C. Supreme Court has dismissed a sexual assault and harassment lawsuit from a former employee of Canada's spy agency, on the grounds that it lacked jurisdiction in the case.
-
BC SPCA slams 'infuriating' disregard for animal welfare after seizing dogs and cats from repeat offender
The BC SPCA says it has seized 11 animals from a person with a history of cruelty charges and lifetime bans on owning animals in other provinces.
Regina
-
Construction set to begin on new joint-use school in north Regina
Construction is set to begin on a new joint-use school in north Regina.
-
Sisters in Spirit Walk in Regina honours missing and murdered Indigenous Peoples
Dozens of people came together in Regina on Wednesday to honour missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls along with transgender, two-spirit and gender-diverse people.
-
'QAnon queen' supporters allegedly threaten Sask. village leaders with 'executions'
Saskatchewan RCMP say they’re investigating after the Village of Richmound allegedly received letters from supporters of the self-appointed "Queen of Canada" threatening public execution.