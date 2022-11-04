Ontario approves Ottawa's new Official Plan

Ontario has approved Ottawa's new Official Plan, the roadmap for development in Canada's capital over the next 25 years.

The decision includes 30 modifications to the official plan, “to address matters related the protection of provincial highways, wetland protection, monitoring of affordable housing and increasing housing supply,” according to Ontario’s website.

The MMAH has approved with modifications Ottawa's Official Plan. More lands for expansion, more height on corridors, more of everything. https://t.co/EKtwxCxEe8 — Jeff Leiper (He/Him) (@JLeiper) November 4, 2022

Here's a big (but not surprising) one - our Official Plan language on rental housing protection is deleted. You can read 4.2.3 in full in the OP as passed by Council here: https://t.co/fV40hWqsuD pic.twitter.com/5uAGNK7mD5 — Jeff Leiper (He/Him) (@JLeiper) November 5, 2022

The Official Plan is expected to guide growth and redevelopment in Ottawa until 2046, focusing on five policy changes: Growth, mobility, urban design, resiliency and economy. Council approved the Official Plan on Oct. 27, 2021 by a vote of 21-2, but the Ontario government didn’t endorse the plan until Friday.

As part of the Official Plan, Ottawa's boundary will expand by 1,350 to 1,650 hectares by 2046, helping to accommodate for an extra 450,000 residents in the capital. It promotes what the city calls, 15-minute neighbourhoods, where residents can reach daily destinations such as school, public transit, grocery stores and parks within a 15-minute walk from home.

You can review the document here.

