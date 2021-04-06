OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 165 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

There were 3,065 new cases of COVID-19 reported across Ontario on Tuesday. Provincial officials also reported eight new deaths and 1,976 newly resolved cases.

An updated local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due this afternoon.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of April 5:

First vaccine doses administered: 140,914 (+16,452 since Friday)

Second vaccine doses administered: 26,941 (+117 since Friday)

Total doses received: 193,710 (+19,300 since Friday)

OPH says the city received a shipment of 11,200 AstraZeneca doses and 8,100 Moderna doses on April 4.

COVID-19 TESTING

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce said Monday that 1,831 swabs were processed at local assessment centres on April 4 and labs performed 4,032 tests.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 29 hours.

The Ontario government says 37,541 COVID-19 tests were completed provincewide on Monday.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 22 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 35 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 12 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 19 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 8 new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 87 new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.