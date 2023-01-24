Ontario 4-year-old's birthday wish fulfilled with grocery store party
It’s not a typical venue for a four-year-old’s birthday party, but one Prince Edward County boy got the birthday of his dreams in a Metro grocery store, thanks to staff.
Lev Goldfarb told his mother months ago that he wanted to hold it at the local grocery store, dubbing it his “Metro Party.”
In a post to Facebook, Hadas Brajtman says the boy loves to visit the store.
“We often shop at Metro. It’s walking distance from our home, the staff are always friendly, and we typically run into friends, colleagues, and neighbors while shopping,” she said. “So when our son told us he really wanted to have his party there, it kind of made sense and while we thought it was the cutest thing ever, we never considered it a real possibility.”
The store’s assistant manager, Paul Jones, says when he was approached about the idea, he loved it.
“I thought it was a lot of fun. I didn’t even waiver whether I wanted to do it,” he said.
“When I hear about four-year-old’s birthday party, I think of the zoo, I think about laser tag, not the grocery store,” he laughed in an interview with CTV Ottawa. “I told her we’ll definitely do something and after that we just ran with it.”
A sign at the Metro grocery store where Lev Goldfarb's birthday party was held. (Hadas Brajtman/supplied)
Lev had his party on Saturday, inviting several friends. The events included a pizza station for the kids to make their own pizzas, and a place to decorate cupcakes in the bakery section. The break room became a kid’s party room, and staff sang the birthday song over the store’s P.A. system.
Brajtman says they also helped stock the shelves and got a tour of the store.
“It was an absolute blast and the kids were so well behaved. They made it easy for me,” says Jones.
The original post of the party on Facebook has been shared and liked thousands of times since Brajtman posted it.
In the post, she says she’s grateful to the staff at Metro for making her son’s dream a reality.
“You didn’t brush off an idea that came your way, even though it had never been done before and even more so because it came from a three-year-old,” she wrote. “Thank you… for giving him a birthday he’ll never forget.”
Lev Goldfarb, 4, celebrates his birthday at the Metro grocery store in Prince Edward County. (Hadas Brajtman/supplied)
