OTTAWA -- With mild temperatures in the forecast this weekend, the National Capital Commission is encouraging people to wait until off-peak periods if they plan to visit the Rideau Canal Skateway and popular trails.

"Weekends from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. are the busiest and, if possible, should be avoided in order to prevent crowding and help ensure safe physical distancing," said the NCC in a statement.

"Dispersing use throughout the NCC's vast winter activity network and at all times of the day is the best way to ensure that all of our recreational assets can be used safely and remain open."

In Gatineau Park, the peak times are between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays and between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekends.

We’re asking for the cooperation of all users to ensure safe public access to our spaces:



��Avoid peak times on weekends(1pm-5pm)

��Wear a mask/face covering on the Skateway & indoors

↔️2m apart

��Wash your hands regularly/use hand sanitizer

Newly released statistics showed there was an average of 19,799 visits a day to the Rideau Canal Skateway during the week of Feb. 8 to 14. During the 2020 skating season, there was an average of 22,000 visits per day.

An average of 1,200 people are visiting the SJAM Winter Trail a day, compared with 314 visits last winter.

When skating on the Rideau Canal Skateway and using other NCC assets this weekend, the NCC encourages you to: