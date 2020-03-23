OTTAWA -- Ottawa’s top doctor is urging Ottawa residents to “limit contact with everyone outside your household” to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches told reporters on Monday afternoon that everyone “has a part to play” with social-distancing now that there is community transmission of the virus in Ottawa.

Dr. Etches says there are 33 confirmed and indeterminate cases (awaiting final test results) of novel coronavirus in Ottawa. The Ministry of Health has announced 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health launched a public information campaign on Twitter and Instagram on Monday to outline why you’re being asked to practice physical distancing and what is “safe” activities.

“Given this information about community spread, it is important that we all need to continue social distancing,” said Dr. Etches.

“It’s not the time for non-essential excursions outside the home. Not the time for having friends and family over to visit. Overall, social distancing means limit the total number of people you come into contact with.”

Dr. Etches says ideally, everyone would limit their contact to “only the people within your household” unless you have to go out for essential work.

The Medical Officer of Health recommends people only connect with friends and family virtually, and limit the number of times they go out for essential items to once a week.

Ottawa Public Health recommends a physical distance of two metres between people while outside.

City of Ottawa parks remain open

The National Capital Commission announced on Monday that Gatineau Park is closing to the public. The City of Ottawa’s parks remain open for the public.

“We don’t want people to congregate in parks. We don’t want people to gather together a group of players to play soccer,” said Dr. Etches.

“You can kick the ball with someone in your household, and stay two meters away from others. This is again to limit the chances of transmission of the virus between ourselves”

Dr. Etches says Ottawa’s public parks will remain open as long as the City of Ottawa sees people respecting the principles of physical distancing.

Ottawa Public Health will monitor how people are respecting the requests for physical distancing, including using public polling. Etches suggested officials could look at electronic data to see where people are gathering.

The New Norm

The Medical Officer of Health says residents need to work on physical distancing “being the new norm.”

On Monday, Premier Doug Ford admitted schools will not reopen on April 5 as previously expected following a three week break.

“What it’s sending is a realistic message to families that if we want to continue to have a functioning health care system, that’s not overwhelmed with a whole bunch of COVID-19 infections all at once, we have to take a longer period of time to slow down the transmission of the virus,” said Dr. Etches.

“This is a community response, we all have a part to play and will make a difference in the number of deaths we see.”

Etches suggested discussions on when the need for closures and social-distancing will end can begin when the cases of COVID-19 peak in Ottawa, Ontario and across Canada.