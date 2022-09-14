Only 22 per cent of Ottawa child care centres have registered for $10-a-day program

City of Ottawa

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin underway in London

Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, her coffin borne by a horse-drawn gun carriage and trailed by grieving family members during the short journey to the Houses of Parliament, where it will lie in state until the funeral early next week.

The Coldstream Guards march near Buckingham Palace, during a procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London, on Sept. 14, 2022. (Richard Heathcote / Pool Photo via AP)

King Charles III: What are the nations under the Commonwealth?

As the U.K. welcomes a new monarch, several other nations under the Commonwealth are also welcoming a new leader to one of the world's oldest political associations. These nations in total make up 2.5 billion of the world’s population. CTVNews.ca takes a look at the 56 nations and additional territories under the monarchy.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina