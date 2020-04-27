OTTAWA -- The COVID-19 pandemic has forced Ottawa’s craft brewers to change the way they do business to make sure customers have a full pint.

People are at staying home, stores are staying closed and beer still needs to be sold. That’s why most brewers have turned to online orders for home delivery and curb-side pickup, and it’s taking off fast.

Fariborz Behzadi, co-owner of Bicycle Craft Brewery, says “we switched to online orders and curb side pickup and home delivery and it’s been even crazier.”

In some cases they can barely keep up with the amount of orders coming in. Behzadi says he is selling a thousand litres of his most popular beer in two to three days, when normally it would take roughly ten days.

“We can’t keep the beer on the shelves,” Behzadi says.

Overflow Brewing Company is another craft beer maker that has seen a rise in online orders. They are shipping roughly 20 orders per day.

“We were doing the odd online order and then it turned into five a day, 15 a day and then it snowballed into our main line of business,” says co-owner Brad Fennell.

Overflow uses couriers like Canada Post to deliver their beer. They say it is trackable and it allows them to focus on what they know best, brewing.

At Dominion City Brewing, having the option to sell their beer online has allowed them to keep their business running in these uncertain times.

Co-founder Josh McJannett says “it’s not only keeping the lights on, it’s been a powerful thing to propel us forward, so we’re very grateful.”

He says some days they can be into the hundreds of deliveries and is glad he can keep producing his beer and keep his customers happy.

“I think people are looking for small things they find comforting,” says McJannett.

“And enjoying a beer at the end of your workday from your home office is one of those things for a lot of people.”