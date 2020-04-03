OTTAWA -- A social media fundraising campaign to support the Ottawa Food Bank during the COVID-19 pandemic has raised enough money to feed 31,788 people for a week.

Mayor Jim Watson announced Friday afternoon that more than $310,000 has been raised in less than 48 hours since Shopify COO Harley Finkelstein launched the initiative on Wednesday.

Finkelstein pledged to donate $1, up to $10,000, to the Ottawa Food Bank for every retweet of his tweet.

On Thursday, HEXO Corp’s co-founders Adam Miron and Sebastien St-Louis each donated $10,000, and Miron asked people to spread the word.

Shortly after, American hip hop group Wu-Tang Clan donated to the Ottawa Food Bank, saying “appreciate Canada holding us down all these years.”

A special thanks to @WuTangClan for your generosity during these difficult times! Always looking for a better tomorrow. #TheGoodGuys �� https://t.co/vVZ6fdG1do — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) April 3, 2020

Mayor Watson said Thursday night that former USA ambassador Bruce Heyman and his wife Vicki Heyman donated $1,000 to the Ottawa Food Bank.

With pleasure. Always remember our time volunteering and supporting @OttawaFoodBank when we lived in Ottawa. Our ❤️are with all of you. Be healthy and stay well. — Bruce A. Heyman (@BruceAHeyman) April 3, 2020

La-Z-Boy Ottawa/Kingston President Ron Mathurin announced on Friday that La-Z-Boy and Deslaurier Kitchens will match Finkelstein’s donation up to $10,000.

On Friday afternoon, Tomlinson Group announced it would donate $50,00 to the Ottawa Food Bank.

We are stronger together! Tomlinson will donate $50,000 to the @OttawaFoodBank. Tomlinson helps keep our critical infrastructure available and the food bank is crucial to our community. Thank you @JimWatsonOttawa @harleyf @OttawaFoodBank @MichaelMaidment https://t.co/iNd4RTN7j7 — Tomlinson (@tomlinsongroup) April 3, 2020

To make a cash donation to the Ottawa Food Bank, you can visit its website.