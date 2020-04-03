Online campaign raises $310,000 in less than 48 hours for Ottawa Food Bank
OTTAWA -- A social media fundraising campaign to support the Ottawa Food Bank during the COVID-19 pandemic has raised enough money to feed 31,788 people for a week.
Mayor Jim Watson announced Friday afternoon that more than $310,000 has been raised in less than 48 hours since Shopify COO Harley Finkelstein launched the initiative on Wednesday.
Finkelstein pledged to donate $1, up to $10,000, to the Ottawa Food Bank for every retweet of his tweet.
On Thursday, HEXO Corp’s co-founders Adam Miron and Sebastien St-Louis each donated $10,000, and Miron asked people to spread the word.
Shortly after, American hip hop group Wu-Tang Clan donated to the Ottawa Food Bank, saying “appreciate Canada holding us down all these years.”
Mayor Watson said Thursday night that former USA ambassador Bruce Heyman and his wife Vicki Heyman donated $1,000 to the Ottawa Food Bank.
La-Z-Boy Ottawa/Kingston President Ron Mathurin announced on Friday that La-Z-Boy and Deslaurier Kitchens will match Finkelstein’s donation up to $10,000.
On Friday afternoon, Tomlinson Group announced it would donate $50,00 to the Ottawa Food Bank.
To make a cash donation to the Ottawa Food Bank, you can visit its website.