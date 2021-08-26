Advertisement
Ongoing police operations in South Ottawa
CTVNewsOttawa.ca Published Thursday, August 26, 2021 10:16PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, August 26, 2021 10:45PM EDT
OTTAWA -- There are two ongoing police operations in South Ottawa.
Officers are on scene near Bank Street and Erie Avenue, where several police vehicles are located.
At a separate scene - Police say Albion Road is closed from Kitchener Avenue to Walkley Road for a police operation. Ottawa Police are not providing further details at this time.
This is a developing story with more to come...
Albion Rd will be closed from Kitchener Ave to Walkley Rd. for a Police Operation. Please avoid the area.— OPS Operations (@DutyInspector) August 27, 2021