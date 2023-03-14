Ongoing LRT construction frustrates Hwy. 174 commuters

Ongoing LRT construction in Ottawa's east end has some commuters unhappy with lane reductions along Highway 174.

The reduction near Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard, which a local city councillors calls "absolutely unacceptable," has snarled traffic in the area for the past week. As cars slowly crawl westbound along the highway, frustration is building for many commuters like John Klatt.

"It's the parking lot known as Orleans. Anybody trying to get out of the area is trapped in this," Klatt said. "It takes a good half-hour sometimes between here in Montreal Road, normally it takes maybe two minutes, if that."

Klatt says although there are other routes to avoid the highway such as, St. Joseph Boulevard and Montreal and Innes roads, they aren't any better than simply waiting for the clog to clear.

The problem with this traffic pinch-point is in the planning, residents say. The lane reduction was needed to allow LRT construction crews safely install drainage infrastructure in the guideway, where Stage 2 trains will eventually run on tracks between the highway.

But the closure, which happened last Wednesday, was not communicated to residents, they say.

"This project has been difficult and intrusive for many Orleans residence, both from a construction impact and a traffic perspective," Coun. Matthew Luloff said. "It is absolutely unacceptable for residence to be dealing with this level of delay during their commute."

Luloff said he doesn't agree with having the fast lane of the highway closed during peak hours for an extended period and would have preferred an alternative solution.

"Since last week, I've been in constant communication with senior staff in the Stage 2 team to convey the frustration of my residents and it's clear that this is an unacceptable situation."

Farther east, near Place d'Orléans Shopping Centre, a one kilometre westbound stretch of Hwy. 174 is now reduced to a single lane until May, while crews install sound barriers for the LRT station.

Luloff said the communication on that lane reduction was better.

"This was clearly communicated to the public by Stage 2 teams in advance, and through my office, which allowed residence to plan ahead and your shift their travel plans accordingly," says Coun. Luloff. "On Monday and Tuesday of last week when the lane reductions were in place, delays were minimal and traffic moved generally well."

In a statement, the city said work is progressing well near Jeanne d'Arc and the lane is anticipated to reopen on or before next Monday.

"We anticipate that once the westbound lane closure near Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard ends, the impact to traffic will be greatly reduced," said the statement attributed to Jacelyn Daigle, acting director of the rail construction program. "We thank residents for their patience while we work to complete these activities.