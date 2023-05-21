One year since derecho in Ottawa, an east-end councillor reflects

One year ago Sunday, a powerful and intense thunderstorm blew across eastern Ontario, snapping trees like twigs, destroying homes and leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power for days.

There was widespread damage in the immediate aftermath. A line of traffic lights and hydro poles kept a stretch of Merivale Road closed for days on end. In the east end, the powerful windstorm—called a derecho—flattened barns and even tore the steeple off a local church.

It was listed as the sixth most expensive natural disaster in Canadian history, according to the Insurance Bureau of Canada.

Orléans South-Navan Coun. Catherine Kitts, who represents hard-hit areas such as Navan, Sarsfield, Carlsbad Springs, and Cumberland, spoke to CTV Morning Live on Friday to share memories and updates on the process of cleaning up, which remains ongoing.

"My community is still cleaning up," she said. "Just [Thursday] a neighbour had a little party because his roof was finally fixed, a year later, almost to the day."

Kitts said her ward was devastated by the storm. Hundreds of trees were toppled, and barns were destroyed.

"If you drive through that area, even today, there are still a lot of trees that are leaning over. There's still damage to property that you can see from the road," she said. "It was so catastrophic."

The area has never qualified for provincial disaster assistance. City council issued two letters to Premier Doug Ford and the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing to request aid, but the province said most of the damage was covered by existing insurance policies.

Kitts said residents were disappointed by the lack of support from the provincial government.

"I think the city did a good job in the aftermath of the storm. We spent months and months cleaning up debris, but I do feel like residents in the area were really disappointed by a lack of acknowledgement of how bad it was in this area," Kitts said.

The city estimated its cleanup costs could exceed $20 million. Hydro Ottawa said it cost $30 million to repair the power grid after the storm.

Kitts posted a Twitter thread Sunday marking the anniversary.

"As you can still see the impact of the storm everywhere you go in those communities - whether it’s downed trees, tarps still on roofs, barns still damaged - you’ll also see progress, rebuilding, and a resilient community who came together when we needed to most," she wrote.

Kitts said despite the devastation, it was the spirit of the community that rallied together to help the people most affected by the storm.

"In the aftermath, as our collective hearts were broken, our amazing community spirit shone through like never before. Neighbours left destruction at their own homes to help neighbours that were worse off. People who were unaffected dropped everything to help those in need," Kitts wrote. "There were thousands of examples of this. Entire sports teams showing up to lend a hand. Our volunteer firefighters clearing trees. Hydro crews working around the clock. Wellness checks. Meals prepared and delivered. Fundraisers. Hugs."

Kitts told CTV Morning Live that the city is looking at enhancing its emergency preparedness response to weather disasters, and she called on the province to step up.

"I think we need to start thinking ahead that way, but I think the province also needs to take a hard look at how it's managing these kinds of disasters," she said. "Just in Ottawa, if we count the number of storms we've had, it's quite a lot in the last few years, and if you times that by what other regions are seeing, the province needs a strategy."

A recently released report said the city responded well in the immediate aftermath of the storm, but recommended improvements to communication between city departments and with residents and community organizations.