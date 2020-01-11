OTTAWA -- It's a day of mourning for Ottawa.

Saturday marks the one-year anniversary of the deadly OC Transpo bus crash at Westboro station.

The collision on Jan. 11, 2019 killed three passengers: Anja Van Beek, 65, Judy Booth, 57 and Bruce Tomlinson, 56, and injured 23 others.

Those wishing to pay tribute to the victims of the crash can visit Westboro station on Saturday. The Westboro Community Association will be hosting a memorial at the lower westbound platform off the station starting at 3:30 p.m.

There will be a moment of silence at 3:50 p.m.

Flags at all city of Ottawa buildings will be flown at half-mast from sunrise to sunset on Saturday to honour the victims.

The driver of the OC Transpo bus, Aissatou Diallo, is facing three charges of dangerous driving causing death and another 35 of dangerous driving causing bodily harm. Her trial is due to start in March 2021.

Thirteen lawsuits have been filed so far on behalf of victims and their families. One of these claims is a class action lawsuit.

Another 18 lawsuits are pending.