OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • One woman injured after stabbing in ByWard Market

    An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa) An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa)

    The Ottawa Police Service is responding to reports of a stabbing that injured one person in the ByWard Market.

    Police say they responded to a call reporting an "assault with a weapon" at the corner of Cumberland and Clarence Streets at about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday.

    Ottawa Paramedics said they responded to a call for service and found a woman with stab wounds.

    The woman refused treatment and walked away against medical advice.

    There are no details on any arrests at this time and the situation is ongoing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH

    WATCH Why Canadians should expect 'big increases' to mortgage rates

    Amid a drop in inflation, there's speculation from some financial analysts that the Bank of Canada may start to lower the country's benchmark interest rate, however one economist is warning that even with the possibility of cuts, homeowners should expect 'big increases' to mortgage rates.

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Live updates: Israeli tanks enter Gaza's Shifa Hospital compound

    Two and a half weeks after sending tanks and ground troops into northern Gaza, Israeli forces entered a hospital early Wednesday that they claim Hamas operates out of. Mohammed Zaqout, the director of hospitals in Gaza, said Israeli tanks were inside the medical compound and that soldiers had entered buildings.

    The 'world's skinniest hotel' measures nine feet across

    A new hotel in Indonesia is trying to nab the title of being the 'world's skinniest.' But its creator says the project isn’t just about trying to set a world record – it’s about getting international attention for the small town he calls home.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    • LIVE FROM COURT

      LIVE FROM COURT Crown completes closing arguments in Veltman murder trial

      The jury filed into the courtroom just before 10 a.m. with Justice Renee Pomerance reminding the members they, “Took a pledge to consider the case without emotion or sympathy and to consider all of the facts without prejudice or bias.”

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News