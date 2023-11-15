One woman injured after stabbing in ByWard Market

The Ottawa Police Service is responding to reports of a stabbing that injured one person in the ByWard Market.

Police say they responded to a call reporting an "assault with a weapon" at the corner of Cumberland and Clarence Streets at about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Ottawa Paramedics said they responded to a call for service and found a woman with stab wounds.

The woman refused treatment and walked away against medical advice.

There are no details on any arrests at this time and the situation is ongoing.