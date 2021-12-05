Advertisement
One treated for smoke inhalation after restaurant fire
Published Sunday, December 5, 2021 7:57AM EST
Ottawa firefighters responded to a restaurant fire on Tapiola Crescent on Dec. 4, 2021. (Aaron Reid/CTV News Ottawa)
Ottawa Fire Services says one person was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire in a restaurant in the south end.
Firefighters were called to the Greenboro Plaza on Tapiola Crescent at around 9:20 p.m. Saturday after people saw smoke and flames.
The fire was under control by 9:45 p.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.