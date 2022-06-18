One-tank trips: Ottawa to Brockville and back on a single tank
The high price of gasoline may be putting the brakes on some longer road trips, but there are plenty of attractions outside of Ottawa to check out that won’t take up more than a single tank of gas—there and back.
CTV Morning Live has been highlighting some one-tank trips this summer.
Located just south of Ottawa along Highway 401, west of the 416, Brockville is a bustling burg on the shores of the St. Lawrence. This town, just an hour’s drive from downtown Ottawa, offers lots to see, do, and taste.
Move 104.9 FM’s Wendy Wright offers some of the highlights:
Food
1000 Islands Brewing Co.
“The great part is yes, they have a beer, but if you’re not a big beer fan, they have hard sodas as well.”
Sweet Life Café
“Something I really like about them is they also support local. They have fundraisers that help support the community.”
O'Mally Kourt Fudgery
“The Fudgery has just expanded, so you’ve got delicious fudge and also toys. You can’t go to the Fudgery without finding a fun toy.”
Manoll’s Fish and Chips
Don’s Fish and Chips
Cowan’s Dairy Bar
“They have their spin on Beaver Tails. They have ‘cowtongues.’”
Luna Pizzeria & 1000 Island Pizzeria
“What I like about these two pizza places is they support each other. It’s a tight-knit community, so if they know the owners are going on vacation, they’ll buy pizza from the other pizza place just to make sure they’re supporting them.”
Shopping
Shop the Street
“If you just walk downtown, just so many shops. They close down the street and it becomes a pedestrian-only zone.”
Shop the Street in downtown Brockville, Ont. (Nate Vandermeer / CTV News Ottawa)
Activities
Brockville Ontario Speedway
“If you’re into racing, that is really great. You might even run into CTV’s Nate Vandermeer. He helps out a lot there.”
The Brockville Ontario Speedway grandstand from corner 4. (Nate Vandermeer / CTV News Ottawa)
Brockville Museum
Brockville Arts Centre
“They have a lot of shows. You can watch musicals and dancers. If you walk in, the theatre is just gorgeous. It’s traditional and amazing.”
Mac Johnson Wildlife Area
“If you’re into hiking. They have swans there. I saw turtles there the other day.”
Aquatarium
“They have the famous Justin Beaver!”
Waterfront
“The biggest draw in Brockville is the waterfront. You can see the yacht club, you can see boats passing by, and you can take a cruise if you want. Hardy Park, they have volleyball courts and a park for the kids and they have benches and a gazebo where musicians play. It’s really beautiful.”
Devon and Rae Jackson check out the view along the Brockville waterfront on the first day of spring. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV news Ottawa)
