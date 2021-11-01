OTTAWA -- Police say one person is unaccounted for after a fire in Renfrew County over the weekend.

The fire at a home on Quade Lane, in North Algona Wilberforce Township, happened Sunday morning around 9:20 a.m.

One person is missing. Police say the cause of the fire is not suspicious.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office and OPP are investigating. Police haven't released any more information about the person's identity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Killaloe OPP detachment or Crime Stoppers.