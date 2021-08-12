OTTAWA -- Ottawa paramedics say one person is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a vehicle rollover on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa's west end.

Emergency crews responded to a collision on Hwy. 417 near Hwy. 7 just after 9 a.m.

Ottawa fire said in a Tweet that a vehicle rolled over on Hwy. 417 near Richardson Side Road.

Firefighters extricated one person from the vehicle and transferred the individual to the care of paramedics.

An Ornge Air Ambulance is on scene to transport the victim to hospital.

Paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa and Newstalk 580 CFRA that the victim was transported to hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Highway 417 westbound is closed at Hwy. 7 while police investigate. The eastbound lanes reopened just before 10 a.m.

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.