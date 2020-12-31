OTTAWA -- One person suffered life-threatening burns in an evening fire in Ottawa's west-end.

Ottawa fire received a 911 call from a monitoring company at 5:47 p.m. reporting alarms at an apartment building on Forest Street, off Richmond Road.

In a media release, Ottawa fire says firefighters found smoke coming from one of the units on the fourth floor, forced entry into the unit and discovered the occupant of the apartment unconscious.

"The patient was removed from the unit and brought to the Ottawa Paramedic Service for care," Ottawa fire said.

Ottawa paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa an individual was transported to hospital in critical condition with burns. No other information was available.

No other occupants were in the unit at the time of the fire.

An Ottawa Fire Service investigator has been dispatched to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.