One person treated for injuries following fire in Vanier apartment building
OTTAWA -- A woman in her 80s was transported to hospital for treatment following an evening fire at a Vanier apartment building.
Ottawa fire received multiple 911 calls just before 8 p.m. Saturday, reporting a fire at a residential building on McArthur Avenue, between Irwin Miller Street and Brant Street.
Ottawa fire says when firefighters arrived at the four-storey, 32-unit low-rise building, they encountered smoke in the lobby.
Firefighters were able to quickly suppress the fire in an unoccupied unit and prevented spread to other units.
In a media release, the Ottawa Fire Service says a woman in her 80s was assessed on the scene and transported to hospital for treatment.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.