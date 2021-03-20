OTTAWA -- A woman in her 80s was transported to hospital for treatment following an evening fire at a Vanier apartment building.

Ottawa fire received multiple 911 calls just before 8 p.m. Saturday, reporting a fire at a residential building on McArthur Avenue, between Irwin Miller Street and Brant Street.

Ottawa fire says when firefighters arrived at the four-storey, 32-unit low-rise building, they encountered smoke in the lobby.

Firefighters were able to quickly suppress the fire in an unoccupied unit and prevented spread to other units.

In a media release, the Ottawa Fire Service says a woman in her 80s was assessed on the scene and transported to hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.