OTTAWA -- One person was treated for smoke inhalation and burns following an afternoon fire in Ottawa's west end.

Ottawa fire says the occupant of the home on Lazy Nol Court called 911 Saturday afternoon reporting a fire in the kitchen.

By the time firefighters arrived on the scene, the fire had extended above the stovetop and into the ceiling and roof.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.