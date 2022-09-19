One person taken to hospital after two-car crash in Ottawa
One person is in stable condition after a two-vehicle crash in the Elmvale area.
Emergency responders were called to the intersection of Smyth Road and Haig Drive around 10:50 a.m. for the crash.
One person was reportedly trapped in one of the vehicles, and Ottawa firefighters were called in to help.
Firefighters were able to stabilize the car and help the occupant get out using the passenger side door, so an extrication was not necessary.
Ottawa paramedics say one person was transported to hospital in stable condition.
