

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Fire says only minor injuries were reported after someone drove a car through an Eastvale-area home.

The crash happened at around 8:00 p.m. Monday. The car was driven through the garage and into the family room, crashing through a bay window of the house on Ingram Cres., before coming to rest partially on the couch.

One person was in the room at the time and became trapped under the car.

Firefighters were called to help free the trapped individual, using a pair of jacks to lift the car up. The victim's injuries were minor and they were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The extrication was done in less than 10 minutes, Fire officials say.

An Ottawa Police investigation is underway.