One person suffers life-threatening injury after hitting horse on Highway 417

Ontario Provincial Police say a driver suffered a life-threatening injury in an overnight crash on Highway 417 that involved horses that had wandered onto the road.

The crash happened at around 1 a.m. Monday in the westbound lanes of the highway between Anderson Road and Hunt Club Road.

In a news release late Monday afternoon, police said "multiple vehicles struck horses on the highway" and that one driver was critically injured.

It's not yet known how the horses got onto the highway or who owns them. The condition of the horses is also unknown.

Police continue to investigate. The highway has since reopened to traffic after being closed for several hours.

The crash Monday comes two days after another incident that remains under investigation, during which a driver hit and damaged a fence in the same area before driving away.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage, particularly surrounding the Saturday morning collision, is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous you can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).