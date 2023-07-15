One person suffers burns in Gatineau kitchen fire

Gatineau firefighters say one person was burned during a kitchen fire Friday evening.

Firefighters were called to an apartment on rue Wright at 7:41 p.m. for the blaze.

It started in the kitchen and was quickly brought under control, the fire department said. Three people evacuated the home and one person was assessed by paramedics for burns on their hands.

The situation was under control by 7:48 p.m.

The fire did an estimated $15,000 in damage.