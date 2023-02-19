One person seriously injured in Gatineau blaze

Gatineau firefighters say one person was seriously injured in a fire Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to a two-storey home on rue St. Antoine at around 4 p.m.

The fire was at risk of spreading to neighbouring homes and a second alarm had to be called to get it under control.

Three people have been displaced by the fire, which caused an estimated $59,300 in damage.

The cause of the fire is unknown.