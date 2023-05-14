One person seriously injured in crash west of Napanee, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say one person suffered serious injuries in a crash overnight in Shannonville, between Napanee and Belleville.
Officers were called to York Road in Tyendinaga Township just after 3:30 a.m. for the single vehicle crash.
York Road is closed between Young and Howard streets for the investigation.
Map for reference purposes.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police procession escorts fallen OPP officer's body home to Rockland, Ont.
A police procession escorted the body of OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller from Ottawa to Rockland, Ont. on Saturday. The OPP officer was killed in the line of duty on Thursday.
Ukrainian president says counteroffensive does not aim to attack Russian territory
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that his country is preparing a counteroffensive designed to liberate areas occupied by Russia, not to attack Russian territory.
Maple Leafs Morgan Reilly thought he scored a game-tying goal in Game 5 loss against Panthers. Here's why it was disallowed
Mendicino concedes there could be new 'Chinese police stations' in Canada, insists RCMP will shut them down
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino concedes there may be new so-called 'Chinese police stations' in Canada after saying last month they'd all been shut down, but he insists the RCMP will close any new sites if they do exist.
Liberal strongholds under threat, ballot and leadership support slipping: Nanos tracking
The federal Conservatives have widened their lead over other parties when it comes to ballot support and leadership, with the minority Liberals now threatened in areas that were strongholds for them in the previous election, according to the latest Nanos Research tracking.
'I disagree with him completely': Rachel Notley says of Jagmeet Singh's oilsands stance
Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley says she completely disagrees with federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's stance on oil and gas industry subsidies, because she thinks the economy driving sector needs investment to stay competitive internationally and find innovative ways to reduce emissions.
Traditional Indigenous tea from Canada could combat drug-resistant malaria: study
A plant long used by Indigenous people for medicinal tea has been shown to be effective against the parasite that causes malaria, according to a new study.
Canada is experiencing a ketamine shortage. What this means for clinics treating depression
Use of a powerful drug best known to some by its black market names was recently approved as a treatment for depression, but a shortage means many Canadians aren't able to access it.
Atlantic
-
LEGO enthusiasts build 10,000-piece replica of Halifax Citadel
Maritime LEGO enthusiasts were busy in Halifax Saturday afternoon, putting the finishing touches on their scale replica of the Halifax Citadel National Historic Site.
-
Halifax police arrest suspect after man, 18, stabbed at Dartmouth fair
Police in Halifax say they have a suspect in custody in connection with the stabbing of an 18-year-old at a local fair.
-
N.S. doc named interim associate dean of Cape Breton University’s medical campus
Dr. Kevin Orrell of Sydney, N.S., will serve as interim associate dean of the medical campus at Cape Breton University, which is scheduled to open in September of 2025.
Toronto
-
Ways you can celebrate Mother's Day in Toronto this weekend
Mother’s Day is here, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate with the whole family in Toronto this weekend.
-
20 years on, David Miller's 2003 win looms over Toronto mayoral race
The battle lines in Toronto's upcoming mayoral race may feel familiar to some: A conservative has left office and a wide open race to replace him has taken shape. Candidates lament a city in disrepair and spar over the future of the waterfront.
-
Police searching for suspect in daytime sex assault in Toronto's east end
Police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the city’s east end on Saturday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Quebec avian flu cases higher than expected as bird deaths near 1 million: expert
Poultry farmers in Quebec are grappling with a series of outbreaks of deadly avian flu, as the number of birds that have died or been euthanized due to the disease since early last year nears the one million mark.
-
10 years later: Lac-Megantic to commemorate rail disaster that killed 47
Ten years after a train derailment killed 47 people, the Quebec municipality of Lac-Mégantic is organizing various activities from July 4 to 8 commemorating the disaster.
-
SPORTS
SPORTS | Montreal beats Toronto again, this time 2-0 in MLS action
After Tuesday’s Canadian Classique was marred by fights in the stands, the commotion on Saturday took place on the pitch. Winger Lassi Lappalainen and striker Chinonso Offor both scored as CF Montreal beat Toronto FC for the second time this week, winning 2-0 in Major League Soccer play Saturday night, but a scrum broke out between both teams moments after the final whistle blew.
Northern Ontario
-
-
-
London
-
Some Ontarians will receive a one-time payment from the government soon. Here's what to know
A one-time payment could be deposited in your bank account in the coming weeks.
-
Search continue for missing therapy dog
Timber, a therapy dog from Huntsville, Ont., was last seen in late February at a home in Grand Bend.
-
Saunders Secondary School celebrates 50 years
It is a celebration of fifty years of learning and fun at a London, Ont. high school this weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Man arrested in connection to random kidnapping near The Pas: RCMP
RCMP in The Pas have arrested a man in connection to a random kidnapping Saturday.
-
'At a critical point': Manitoba Animal Alliance rescues dog with collar embedded in neck
A stray dog found with a collar embedded in its neck is recovering after the successful efforts of a Manitoba animal rescue group.
-
'I love what we do every day': The second annual Unity Walk in downtown Winnipeg
A sea of yellow safety vests hit downtown Winnipeg Saturday, volunteers pouring their hearts into the heart of the city.
Kitchener
-
Lawyer representing encampment residents speaks out following Roos Island rally arrests
Supporters of those living at Roos Island in Kitchener’s Victoria Park are calling for charges to be dropped against housing advocates and all city decisions concerning the encampment there to be rescinded.
-
Girls Can Fly event encourages women and girls to get involved in aviation
In an effort to promote women in aviation, thousands attended the annual Girls Can Fly event Saturday hosted by the Waterloo Wellington Flight Centre (WWFC).
-
Scorpions beach volleyball training in full swing for summer season
The Scorpions Volleyball Club opened its beach volleyball training for the competitive season at Riverside Park in Cambridge on Saturday.
Calgary
-
-
'Province wasn't geared up for this wildfire season': Yellowhead County mayor not satisfied with Alberta support
The mayor of Yellowhead County told reporters on Saturday he doesn't think the province was prepared for this spring's wildfire season.
-
Powerful Cyclone Mocha makes landfall in Myanmar, tearing off roofs and killing at least 3
Thousands of people hunkered down Sunday in monasteries, pagodas and schools, seeking shelter from a powerful storm that slammed into the coast of Myanmar, tearing the roofs off buildings and killing at least three people.
Saskatoon
-
City of Saskatoon considering changes to election process
The City of Saskatoon is looking at modernizing the election experience for residents.
-
'We're resilient': Sask. First Nation still healing after a devastating fire
Members of the Mosquito Grizzly Bears Head Lean Man Band are still recovering after a fire on April 24 demolished an 8-plex home.
-
Former Sask. uranium mine site deemed safe for hunting, fishing, province says
The Saskatchewan uranium mine site at Cluff Lake, operated by Orano, has received the thumbs up to be transferred back to the province after being deemed safe for hunting, trapping and fishing.
Edmonton
-
Officials urge Albertans to make evacuation plans as fire activity intensifies
Officials said hot, dry weather will continue to intensify wildfire activity over the weekend and they're asking Albertans to stay vigilant and be ready in case of an evacuation.
-
Residents evacuated in Leduc County, Devon not affected: officials
An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued by Leduc County at 3:12 p.m. on Saturday due to a wildfire burning west of the Town of Devon.
-
Polling shows 'most competitive election' as Alberta campaigns wrap second week
As the front-running UCP and NDP complete their second week of campaigning, new numbers suggest Alberta could be in for an extremely close sprint to the finish line.
Vancouver
-
'They're not these malicious creatures of the night': UBC researchers collect bat data after deadly fungus found
Vancouver's nightlife stretches further than just the Granville strip. Bats are letting loose and can be seen flying across the city's night sky and coexisting with its urban environment.
-
Peace River Regional District lifts evacuation order for residents near wildfire
The Peace River Regional District in northern British Columbia says it's lifted an evacuation order for residents of the Goodlow area near Boundary Lake, but is keeping an alert in place as crews continue to battle a nearby blaze.
-
B.C. healthcare system bracing for "spike" in heat-related illness and injuries
It's a long-established pattern in British Columbia that heat waves prompt a surge of injuries and illnesses, and healthcare agencies are bracing for the first such wave of the season as unseasonably hot weather settles over the province.
Regina
-
'Very beautiful': Residents welcomed to Government House as coronation celebrations continue
Regina residents continue to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III, with festivities at Government House.
-
Regina police seize sawed-off shotgun, 'slam gun' after reported break-in
Multiple weapons were recovered from a home in central Regina after a reported break-in, police say.
-
'This is a provincial responsibility': Province attempting to extend air tanker coverage to southwest Sask.
The Government of Saskatchewan is working to extend its air tanker capabilities to the southwest as wildfires rage across the border in Alberta. However, the province has hit a roadblock in its efforts.