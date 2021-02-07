OTTAWA -- One person is in hospital after being rescued from an apartment fire in the Elmvale area.

Ottawa firefighters were called to a building on Russell Road near St. Laurent Boulevard at around 8 a.m. Sunday morning. There, they found a third-floor apartment filled with smoke.

Firefighters rescued a person inside the apartment. The individual was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition with smoke inhalation, according to Ottawa Paramedics.

Firefighters had the blaze under control quickly. It was contained to a single unit.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.