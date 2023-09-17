One person rescued from flipped car overnight in Ottawa's east end

Ottawa firefighters rescued a driver from a vehicle that rolled off an off-ramp on Highway 174 overnight.

Emergency crews were called to the ramp at Montreal Road at around 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters used jacks to stabilize the vehicle and a ladder to help get the driver out.

A thermal imaging camera was used to check the bushes and grass surrounding the crash site for other passengers, but none were found.

Ottawa paramedics said the driver was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.